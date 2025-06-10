New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that India is leading the world in finding solutions to global challenges by virtue of the talent and capability of its youth.

He said that India's youth has played a great role in the country's social, economic and technological development and exhorted them to use the latest technology and innovation for the betterment of the country.

Speaking at an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur, on Monday, Birla said that India is advancing on the global stage by harnessing the dual strengths of modern science and its rich spiritual heritage.

He observed that India's youth today is progressing towards becoming job provider rather than job seeker and IITs have played an important role in this transformation. Graduates from IITs have played important role in strengthening the start-up eco-system in the country, reinforcing economic development, he noted.

He added that there is a huge demand of Indian youth, brimming with skill and innovative ideas, across the globe. He urged that the youth of India should become active stakeholders in country's journey on the path of 'Viksit Bharat'.

On the occasion, Birla inaugurated the state-of-the-art Lecture Hall Complex-II of IIT, Jodhpur.

Lok Sabha Speaker emphasised that the nation's progress lies in the harmonious integration of cutting-edge technology with timeless values rooted in its spiritual traditions. This balanced approach, he noted, not only fuels innovation and development but also ensures that growth remains ethical, inclusive, and sustainable. By drawing upon both scientific knowledge and spiritual wisdom, India is charting a unique path toward holistic national advancement.

On this note, Birla also highlighted India's success in achieving self-reliance in various fields - from manufacturing toys to defence equipment. Such endeavours, combined with the digital ecosystem of India, have given a "significant boost to our resolve for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," stressed Birla.

Lauding the role of IITs in advancement of technical education in the country, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that every college and university in the country should strive to become a center of innovation and excellence.

He emphasised that higher educational institutions must go beyond traditional teaching methods and actively foster creativity and problem-solving among students. By encouraging research, entrepreneurship, and collaboration with industry, these institutions can play a pivotal role in driving India's growth in science, technology, and knowledge-based sectors. He added that the students studying at IITs have enhanced the pride of India by combining modern technology with Indian thinking and new perspective.

The Speaker highlighted that academic spaces should not merely be places for rote learning, but vibrant ecosystems where ideas are nurtured, talents are developed, and future leaders are shaped. He called for a renewed focus on quality education, faculty development, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to ensure that Indian colleges and universities are well-equipped to compete on a global stage and contribute meaningfully to national progress.

Referring to the glorious journey of IIT, Jodhpur, Birla opined that the institute with its focused approach and hard work has introduced path breaking initiatives in the fields of global research, innovation and in promoting scientific temper in the society.

IIT Jodhpur has played a transformative role by offering a new perspective to the youth in the desert region of Rajasthan, he said.

The Speaker lauded the visionary leadership of IIT Jodhpur's Director, Prof. Avinash K Agarwal and the Institute's path-breaking initiatives in innovation, defence tech, and sustainable development for vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Lok Sabha Speaker noted that the institute, positioned in a geographically challenging area, has become a beacon of hope and progress, empowering young minds with access to world-class education, cutting-edge research, and innovative thinking.

On this occasion, Birla also distributed 'Research Initiative Grant' at IIT, which will encourage researchers and innovation-related projects. Along with this, he also launched the new official website of the institute and planted a sapling at the campus. (ANI)

