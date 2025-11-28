South Goa (Goa) [India], November 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is witnessing a magnificent cultural renaissance and "today's India is advancing its cultural identity with new resolutions and newfound confidence".

The Prime Minister, who was addressing a gathering after unveiling a 77-feet statue of Lord Ram made up of bronze, at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math, urged people to take nine resolves including water conservation and adopting Swadeshi.

"This Math has been the foundation stone for upholding values, and will continue to energise future generations... One of its hallmarks is the spirit of service that has supported every segment of society for centuries. Centuries ago, when this region faced adversity, and people were forced to leave their homes and families and seek refuge in new lands, this monastery supported the community, established temples, and shelters in new locations," PM Modi said.

"It protected not only religion but also humanity and culture. Over time, the Math's service has expanded. Today, from education to hostels, from elderly care to assistance to needy families, this monastery has always dedicated its resources to public welfare," he said.

He said India is experiencing a pivotal moment in its history and the energy of youth and connection to cultural roots are helping shape a new India.

"The energy of our youth, our growing self-confidence, and our renewed connection to our cultural roots are all coming together to shape a new India. Our vision of a developed, Viksit Bharat will be realized only when spirituality, national service, and development progress in harmony, unified in purpose. Goa and this math are making significant contributions toward this shared goal.

"Today, India is witnessing a cultural renaissance. The construction of Grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the grand revival of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and the expansion of Mahakal Mahlok in Ujjain...All these exemplify the nation's renewed awareness and vigorous revival of its spiritual heritage. Today's India is advancing its cultural identity with new resolutions and newfound confidence," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also inaugurated 'Ramayana Theme Park Garden' developed by the Math. He also released the special postal stamp and a commemorative coin, and address the gathering on the occasion.

Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math is the first Gowd Saraswat Brahmin Vaishnava Math. It follows the Dvaita order, a system established by Jagadguru Madhvacharya in the 13th century AD. The Math is headquartered in Partagali, a small town in South Goa, on the banks of the river Kushavati. (ANI)

