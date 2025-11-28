School Assembly News Headlines Today, 29 November 2025: Reading news headlines during the morning assembly plays an important role in shaping students’ knowledge and values. It helps them stay updated on significant national and global events, encouraging them to become aware, informed, and responsible individuals. Regular exposure to these school assembly news headlines builds their understanding of political, social, economic, scientific, and cultural developments, strengthening their general knowledge and preparing them for academics as well as competitive exams. Here are the key national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for today’s assembly, November 29.

National News For School Assembly

Cyclone Ditwah : Storm Expected to Continue Its North-Northwestward Trajectory, to Hit Andhra Pradesh Coasts in November 30, Says IMD

: Storm Expected to Continue Its North-Northwestward Trajectory, to Hit Andhra Pradesh Coasts in November 30, Says IMD MCD Bye-Election 2025: SEC Delhi Imposes 48-Hour Silence Period Ahead of Polling to 12 wards of Municipal Corporation

Cyclone Ditwah: PM Narendra Modi Announces ‘Operation Sagar Bandhu’

India Set To Leverage Artificial Intelligence, Real-Time Analytics and Digital Intelligence Platforms To Boost Disease Surveillance, Says NCDC

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Says Jammu Demolition Drive Not in His Notice, Mehbooba Mufti Claims ‘Selective Targeting’

International News For School Assembly

Hong Kong Tai Po Apartment Fire: Death Toll in Wang Fuk Court Building Blaze 128 With 200 People Still Missing, Rescue Operation Underway

Kapil Sharma Cafe Firing Case: Delhi Police Arrest Goldy Dhillon Gang Handler Bandhu Man Singh in Connection With Firing at Kap Cafe in Canada

Vladimir Putin India Visit: ‘Russian President To Visit India on December 4 to 5 for Annual Summit With PM Narendra Modi’, Confirms MEA

Donald Trump Vows ‘Permanent Halt’ on Migration From ‘Third World Countries’

‘Imran Khan Is in Illegal Isolation Inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail’, Claims Former Pakistani PM’s Sister, Demands Immediate Access to Him

Sports News For School Assembly

UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Sir David Beckham Meets Children in India, Calls for Equality, Empowerment and Opportunity

WPL 2026: Sree Charani ‘Very Happy’ To Be Back With Delhi Capitals, Says ‘It Feels Like Home’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team for Historic World Cup Win, Says ‘You Have Made Your Mark’

Entertainment News For School Assembly

'Ikkis': Dharmendra's Beautiful Poem 'Pind' Featured in New Promo of Agastya Nanda's War Biopic

Delhi High Court Backs Ajay Devgn’s Personality Rights, Orders Immediate Removal of His AI Deepfakes and Unauthorised Digital Content

‘David Beckham Is a True Friend of India’: Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Former Football Player’s Work As UNICEF Ambassador During India Visit

Business News For School Assembly

India Q2 GDP: GDP Growth Surges to 8.2% in July-September Quarter of 2025-26

GDP growth may surpass 7 pc to cross USD 4 tn in FY26: CEA

Sebi reclassifies REIT as equity to boost market participation

Delhi inflation rate lower than other metros: Govt report

The news headlines are carefully curated to provide students with all the latest information at a glance. These headlines during assemblies is not just about delivering updates, but it helps shape the students into well-disciplined individuals who understand their environment and are ready to make meaningful contributions to society.

