New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the government on "unemployment, petrol price and communal violence" saying "India looks a lot like Sri Lanka" which is facing its worst economic crisis.

Rahul Gandhi also accused the BJP-led government of trying to "distract people" and not tackling problems faced by them.

"Distracting people won't change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka," he said in a tweet.

The Congress leader attached charts which showed the trajectory of unemployment and petrol price matching that of Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2021. It also showed that communal violence had risen in the two countries after a fall.

The sources cited for information in charts were Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, Lok Sabha unstarred question, CMIE, Petroleum Planning, and Analysis Cell and Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Congress has been hitting out at the government over the rising prices of petrol and diesel. (ANI)

