New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said India looks forward to continuing and strengthening its developmental partnership with Sri Lanka.

Welcoming Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who had called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said Sri Lanka occupies a special place in India's ‘Neighbourhood First' Policy and SAGAR (Security and Growth of All in the Region) vision.

"India's multi-pronged support to Sri Lanka in the last one year to tide over its economic challenges is a testament to India's long-standing commitment to bilateral relations with Sri Lanka," the president said.

She emphasised that India has always stood with Sri Lanka during its hour of need and would continue to do so in future as well.

The president said India looks forward to continuing and strengthening its developmental partnership with Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Wickremesinghe, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu said "our partnership is enduring and beneficial to the common people of our two countries" and the larger Indian Ocean region.

The two leaders noted that India and Sri Lanka are working on many key projects in several sectors and that the India-Sri Lanka development partnership has touched the lives of Sri Lankans in a positive way, it added.

