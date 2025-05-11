New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that India is among the first-class countries in science and technology, adding that most of the development in the sector happened during the last 10-11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

"This is the 27th National Technology Day. It started in 1998. This was the idea of the then-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To commemorate the successful Pokhran tests, this was started," Minister Singh told ANI.

"On the silver jubilee of the National Technology Day in 2023, the chief guest was PM Modi. All developments regarding science and technology have been done only in the last 10-11 years. I think the biggest evidence of that is in the past 3-4 days, where all scientific equipment that was brought into use was mostly indigenous," he added.

Minister Singh further pointed out that warfare has now become more technology-driven.

"All of these were acquired only within 8-10 years, as a result of which India is among the first-class countries, and science & technology are also important because progress in every sector is technology-driven. Even warfare is technology-driven. India has expertise, superiority, and has given evidence for the same very well," he added.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the contributions of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians on National Technology Day.

In a post on X, Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives."

The Defence Minister also recalled India's Nuclear test in Pokhran in 1998.

"We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It was a defining moment in India's history," Rajnath Singh said.

The Congress party also extend wishes on the occasion, remembering India's remarkable journey of technological development.

"On National Technology Day, we celebrate India's remarkable journey of technological advancement. From breakthroughs in science, space, IT, and healthcare to empowering citizens, technology continues to shape India's growth and aspirations for a brighter future," the party posted on X. (ANI)

