New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) India and Oman have underlined the need to work collectively to fight the challenge of terrorism, terrorist propaganda, abuse of cyberspace and misuse of new and emerging technologies.

The issues were discussed at the eighth India-Oman strategic dialogue.

While the Indian team was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, the delegation from Oman was headed by Major General Idris Abdulrahman Al-Kindi, the Secretary General of the National Security Council of the Sultanate of Oman.

Al-Kindi is on a visit to India from January 16 to 19. This is his first visit to India after his appointment as the Secretary General of the NSC of Oman.

During the dialogue, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the close strategic partnership between India and Oman, and highlighted the high priority accorded by the leadership of both countries to further enhance their strategic ties based on trust and mutual respect, people familiar with the matter said.

They said the discussions were held on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including bilateral strategic and security cooperation, defence and regional security.

Both sides reiterated the importance of preserving maritime safety and security in the region.

It is learnt that both sides condemned in the strongest terms all forms and manifestations of terrorism and underscored the need to work collectively to fight this menace.

The people said expansion of terrorist propaganda, misuse of new and emerging technologies, arms and drugs trafficking and abuse of cyberspace for recruitment, fundraising and disinformation have serious security implications for the region.

Therefore, they felt a collective and coordinated response is essential, the people said.

Both sides reiterated the importance of the strategic dialogue as an important mechanism of bilateral cooperation between India and Oman. They agreed to hold the next round of the strategic dialogue in Oman in 2024.

Al-Kindi also called on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

