Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], October 18 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh has said that the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup should be reconsidered as the ties between both countries are "not good".

"I think if relations (between India and Pakistan) are not good then this should be reconsidered," Singh told reporters here when asked if the India-Pakistan match should take place in the wake of targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

The much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on October 24 in Dubai.

In the past few days, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spate of targeted killings of civilians especially non-locals. On Sunday, two non-locals labourers were killed after terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them at the Wanpoh area of Kulgam. Earlier, a gol-gappa hawker from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists in the Union Territory on Friday.

Speaking further, the Union Minister alleged that Congress has "double standards" in politics as its leaders visit Lakhimpur Kheri where 8 people lost their lives in violence on October 3 while they are silent on crimes in Rajasthan.

"Congress is doing politics of double standards. In Rajasthan, people from the reserved community are being killed and women are being raped. The Chief Minister is sitting at his residence... But they go in Lakhimpur and do 'nautanki' (theatrics). This is the politics of creating confusion," he said.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3. (ANI)

