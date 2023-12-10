New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) India saw a single-day rise of 166 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have increased to 895, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4,50,03,055 (4.50 crore) and the death toll at 5,33,306 (5.33 lakh), the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,854 (4.44 crore) and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it showed.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

