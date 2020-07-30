New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The single-day increase of coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, pushing India's COVID-19 caseload to 15,83,792, while the recoveries surpassed 10 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The country registered a record increase of 52,123 infections in 24 hours while the death-toll climbed to 34,968 with 775 people succumbing to the disease in a day, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,28,242 active cases of coronavirus in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was 64.44 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 has crossed the 18-million mark in the country.

According to ICMR, a total of 1,81,90,382 samples have been tested up to July 29 with 4,46,642 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Of the 775 fresh deaths, 298 are from Maharashtra, 92 from Karnataka, 82 from Tamil Nadu, 65 from Andhra Pradesh, 41 from West Bengal, 33 from Uttar Pradesh, 26 from Delhi, 25 from Punjab, 24 from Gujarat, 15 Jammu and Kashmir, 13 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Telangana.

Nine fatalities have been reported each from Bihar and Jharkhand, seven from Haryana, six from Rajasthan, five from Odisha, four from Assam, three from Goa, two each from Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh and one each from Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

