Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 will once again go on sale today in India. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, through Amazon India & official Xiaomi India website. The mobile phone will be offered with exciting offers such as instant discount on HSBC cashback cards, 5 percent cashback on ICICI Bank credit cards for Amazon Pay prime members, 3 percent cashback for non-prime members & no-cost EMI options.

Redmi Note 9 flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2340X1080 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, the mobile phone comes packed with a massive 5,020mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Mark your calendars! #RedmiNote9 is going on sale tomorrow at 12 noon on https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo and @amazonIN. RT if you'll be getting one! pic.twitter.com/gz4xIDc81M — Redmi India - #BackToPrime (@RedmiIndia) July 29, 2020

For optics, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera flaunting a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, there is a 13MP shooter at the front.

Redmi Note 9 Camera (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The undisputed champion will be offered in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system & comes in three colour options - Aqua Green, Arctic White & Pebble Grey.

Redmi Note 9 India Sale (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The mobile phone also comes with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/A-GPS, a USB Typre-C port & a rear fingerprint sensor. Coming to the prices, Redmi Note 9 is priced at Rs 11,999 for 4GB & 64GB variant whereas the 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB models Cost Rs 13,499 & Rs 14,999 respectively.

