New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): India has emerged as a global leader in railway locomotive manufacturing, achieving a record production of 1,681 locomotives in the financial year 2024-25. This milestone surpasses the total locomotive production of regions such as the United States, Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia, reaffirming India's growing dominance in the global railway sector, the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement.

Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units have achieved a remarkable milestone by producing 1,681 locomotives in various categories during the financial year 2024-25. This marks an increase of 209 locomotives, or 19 per cent, compared to the 1,472 locomotives produced in the previous financial year 2023-24. This record-breaking production is the highest ever for locomotive manufacturing in the country, reflecting the significant achievements of all units in enhancing railway infrastructure and capacity, as per the ministry.

The continuous rise in locomotive production is a direct result of strategic decisions taken to strengthen the 'Make in India' initiative. Between 2004 and 2014, India produced a total of 4,695 locomotives, with a national annual average of 470. In contrast, from 2014 to 2024, locomotive manufacturing witnessed a significant surge, with 9,168 locomotives produced, raising the annual average to approximately 917, the statement said.

In the financial year 2024-25, Indian Railways achieved a record production of 1,681 locomotives across its manufacturing units. The production was distributed as follows: Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 700 locomotives, Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, Patiala Locomotive Works contributed 304 locomotives and 100 locomotives each were manufactured at the Madhepura and Marhowrah units, it added. (ANI)

