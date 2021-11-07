New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) India has taken serious note of the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency resorting to unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing boat in the Arabian Sea that resulted in the death of an Indian national, official sources said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Police Constable Shot Dead by Terrorists in Batamaloo Area of Srinagar.

They said the Pakistani Maritime Security Agency fired at the Indian fishing boat resulting in the death of one Indian fisherman and injuring another.

The injured fisherman is being treated at a hospital in Okha, Gujarat, they said.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Uttar Pradesh: 10 More People Test Positive for Virus in Kanpur, Tally Rises to 89.

"We have taken serious note of this incident. We are going to take up this issue diplomatically with the Pakistan side. The matter is under investigation and further details will be shared in due course," said a source.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)