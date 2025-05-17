Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) resolved a technical issue on a USAF C-17 aircraft at the Jaipur airbase on Saturday.

Critical equipment was rapidly mobilised, which reflected high coordination under logistics cooperation frameworks.

Also Read | Agra: Wife Poisons Husband 3 Days After Marriage, Runs Away With Valuables; Gets Life Term for Murder and Theft.

In a post on X, IAF said, "An IAF maintenance team worked alongside USAF personnel to address a technical snag on USAF C-17 aircraft at Jaipur."

"Critical equipment was rapidly mobilised, reflecting high coordination under logistics cooperation frameworks," it added.

Also Read | HPBOSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Results Out at hpbose.org, Know How To Check Marks Online and via DigiLocker.

https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/1923642243165884688

Further details are awaited.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force have a strong partnership, with a focus on enhancing cooperation, interoperability, and joint exercises, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. Key areas of collaboration include training, sharing best practices, and potential joint development of technologies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)