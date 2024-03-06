New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) India and the US have called for bringing to justice the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks while asserting that terrorism remains a "serious threat" to international peace and security, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

They also demanded concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as Al Qaida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the MEA said in a statement.

Also Read | Bihar: BJP MLA Kavita Paswan's Nephew Shot Dead in Katihar.

The US and India held the 20th meeting of the US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group (CTJWG) and 6th Designations Dialogue on March 5 in Washington D.C, it said.

Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, Coordinator for Counterterrorism at the Department of State, and Ambassador K D Dewal, Joint Secretary Counter Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs, led their respective inter-agency delegations.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

"Both sides reiterated that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and security. Countering terrorism remains an important element in ensuring prosperity and peace for Americans, Indians, and global citizens," it said.

The US and India reviewed "emerging threats and tactics in terrorism", including the use of the internet and new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, international movement of terrorists, terrorist recruitment, the financing of terrorist activities, and radicalization to violence and violent extremism, the statement said.

The two sides committed to information sharing, capacity building and continued bilateral and multilateral efforts to address these threats.

"The United States and India called for the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot terrorist attacks to be brought to justice," it said.

The two sides emphasised the "extraordinary value and durability of the US-India comprehensive global and strategic partnership and renewed their commitments to countering terrorism and promoting regional security as an integral part of their broader bilateral cooperation", the MEA said.

The participation of delegates from a wide array of departments and agencies from both countries illustrated that the US and India recognise that countering terrorism requires an "inclusive and holistic approach", the statement said.

"This approach depends on bilateral coordination between our agencies to ensure productive information sharing and facilitate security, stability, and growth in both countries and throughout the region," it added.

The two sides committed to strengthening law enforcement and judicial partnerships in support of the rule of law, including through information sharing and enhanced cooperation on mutual legal assistance requests, the MEA said.

"Both sides also exchanged information regarding priorities and procedures for designating various terrorist entities/groups and individuals," it added.

The US and India "reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in the Quad Counterterrorism Working Group and other multilateral fora and processes such as United Nations, the Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for advancing shared security interests within the region while supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)