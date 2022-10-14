Varanasi (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) India is emerging as a powerful country and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi it will certainly become a superpower in the future, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday.

Addressing the 'Sadbhavna Varanasi Adhyay' programme in Sarnath, he said that everybody has to take part in making India a global superpower.

Also Read | XXX Lands Ekta Kapoor in Big Trouble; Supreme Court Raps Producer for 'Polluting Minds of Young Generation' With Her Web Series.

India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world by overtaking Britain. Soon, it will become the third-largest economy in the world, Adityanath said.

If 135 crore people work together, the country will soon become the largest economy in the world, he said.

Also Read | Gurugram: Stuck in Traffic, Woman Delivers Baby Inside Car in Jacobpura.

Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Registration Fee Ravindra Jaiswal, District Panchayat President Kiran Maurya, Mayor Mridula Jaiswal, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari were also present at the programme.

Earlier in the day, Adityanath visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Kaal Bhairav ??temple in Varanasi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)