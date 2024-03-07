New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): A C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force airdropped an indigenously developed heavy platform that can carry a maximum load of over 22 tonnes, officials said on Wednesday.

"In a major milestone on its path towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, an extra-long and heavy platform, indigenously developed by ADRDE & capable of carrying approximately 45000 Lbs of load, was successfully air-dropped during trials from an IAF C-17 aircraft," the Indian Air Force said in a post on X.

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is a premier defence research laboratory.

According to the Indian Air Force, capable of carrying multiple such platforms, the combat capabilities of C-17 aircraft will be further enhanced in its varied missions to air-deliver critical loads to troops on the ground. (ANI)

