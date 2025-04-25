New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is set to visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday to assess the security situation in the region following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi will leave for Srinagar and Udhampur shortly," the Defence officials said.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 25, 2025: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

According to Defence officials, the Army Chief is scheduled to meet senior Army commanders deployed in the Kashmir Valley, along with officials from other security agencies.

He will be reviewing the ongoing security situation in the valley and attempts by the Pakistan Army to violate the ceasefire along the Line of Control there.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP To Visit Jammu and Kashmir Today After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

This comes after terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

"The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will withdraw its own Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

He also mentioned that the Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect. India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)