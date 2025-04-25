New Delhi, April 24: As Indian stock markets prepare for the April 25 session, investors are likely to navigate through a flurry of Q4 earnings and corporate updates. Stocks to buy or sell today will largely depend on how companies performed in the March quarter and their forward guidance.

Market participants will particularly track movements in Axis Bank (NSE: AxisBank), Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), Hindustan Unilever (NSE: HINDUNILVR), IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK), SBI Cards (NSE: SBICARD), and L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), which have all reported key developments. Positive or disappointing numbers could drive stock-specific volatility even if broader indices remain range-bound. Syngene Share Price Today, April 24: Stocks of Syngene Share Price Limited Rise by INR 73.85 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE and BSE.

Axis Bank (NSE: AxisBank) impressed with a net profit of INR 7,117.5 crore, beating Street estimates, though slightly down from Q4 FY24. Strong net interest income suggests healthy operational metrics. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 24, 2025: Godrej Properties, NCC, UCO Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TechM) reported muted topline growth with a 1.5% revenue decline, but better-than-expected profit growth of 18.7% YoY could provide some upside momentum.

IndusInd Bank (NSE: INDUSINDBK) shares may stay volatile amid conflicting media reports over its microfinance strategy, though the bank denied receiving any RBI directive.

SBI Cards (NSE: SBICard) may see pressure after a 19.4% YoY decline in net profit due to higher provisions, despite modest revenue growth.

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS) missed profit expectations, reporting INR 311.1 crore versus an estimated INR 346.9 crore, which may prompt a cautious stance among traders.

Overall, these five stocks—Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and L&T Tech—are expected to be in the spotlight. Traders should watch price action closely for potential intraday opportunities, particularly in the banking and IT sectors.

