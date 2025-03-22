Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Indian Army facilitated the return of the mortal remains of two youths who had gone missing from Uri Tehsil in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

The bodies of both missing youths were formally handed over by Pakistani officials to the Indian Army at the Kaman Aman Setu in the Uri sector on Saturday, the Army said.

On March 5, the Indian Army said, a young man and woman from the villages of Basgran and Kamalkote tragically "drowned" in the Jhelum River. In response, the Indian Army immediately launched an extensive search operation to recover their bodies.

"Despite sustained efforts, their remains could not be located. On March 20, the Indian Army spotted the body of the deceased male in the Jhelum River. A rescue team, including deep-sea divers, was promptly deployed to retrieve the remains. However, due to strong water currents, the body drifted beyond the Line of Control (LoC) into the Chakothi sector of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK), making recovery from the Indian side impossible. In a demonstration of humanitarian cooperation, the Indian and Pakistani armies coordinated efforts to recover the body," the Army said.

Mohammed Rafi, a relative of the drowned woman, expressed gratitude to the Army, saying, "...Fifteen days ago, the children jumped into the river. Search operations were conducted by NDRF and Navy teams, but the bodies had drifted beyond the LoC. Today, the bodies were retrieved and handed over to us...We are thankful to our Police and Army officers..."

The cousin of the drowned man also appreciated the Army's efforts. "We were informed that on March 5, both jumped into the river...During the rescue operation, the bodies were spotted on 20th March but had drifted beyond the LoC into POJK. The Indian Army and Police held talks and retrieved the bodies back today. I thank the Indian Army and Police..." he said. (ANI)

