New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Indian Army will host the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries' (UNTCC) Chiefs' Conclave in New Delhi from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership from 32 nations that play a pivotal role in UN peacekeeping operations, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Delegations from countries that contribute troops to UN peacekeeping missions across the globe are expected to arrive in New Delhi on 13 October 2025.

Also Read | Ram Charan Meets PM Narendra Modi, Lauds PM's Vision for Sports (See Post).

The UNTCC serves as a vital forum to address operational challenges, evolving threats, interoperability, inclusivity in decision-making and the role of technology and training in strengthening UN peacekeeping.

As one of the largest contributors to UN missions, India is convening this high-level forum to deliberate on operational challenges and evolving threats, share best practices and build shared understanding on future peacekeeping. The Conclave reflects the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family).

Also Read | Pawan Singh Says Did Not Join BJP To Contest Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 (See Post).

The programme will feature an address by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Jean Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations (USG, DPO). Plenary sessions will feature Chiefs and Heads of delegations putting forth their viewpoints. Defence exhibitions for shared capacity building, bilaterals and cultural exchanges will also feature during the conclave.

The conclave will witness participation from Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Burundi, Cambodia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, France, Ghana, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Nigeria, Poland, Rwanda, Sri Lanka, Senegal, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, Uruguay and Vietnam.

The event will stand as a testament to India's unflinching commitment to global peace, stability and shared prosperity. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)