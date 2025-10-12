Patna, October 11: Bhojpuri actor and BJP leader Pawan Singh has put an end to speculation about his political ambitions, announcing that he will not contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. In a post on his social media platform X, Singh wrote, "I, Pawan Singh, want to tell my Bhojpuri community that I did not join the party to contest the Bihar Assembly elections, nor do I intend to contest the Assembly elections. I am and will remain a true soldier of the party."

His statement comes shortly after his wife, Jyoti Singh, met with political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor at his residence in Sheikhpura House in Patna on Friday. The meeting had sparked political speculation, but Jyoti Singh clarified that her visit had no political motive.

Pawan Singh Issues Clarification on Joining BJP

मैं पवन सिंह अपने भोजपुरीया समाज से बताना चाहता हूँ कि मैं बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ने के लिए पार्टी ज्वाइन नहीं किया था और नाहीं मुझे विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ना है | मैं पार्टी का सच्चा सिपाही हूँ और रहूँगा। pic.twitter.com/reVNwocoav — Pawan Singh (@PawanSingh909) October 11, 2025

"I have not come to participate in any election or seek a ticket. The injustice that I have suffered should not happen to any other woman. I want to be the voice of all women who are facing injustice," she told reporters on Friday. Jyoti Singh's statement is being viewed as a strong voice for women's rights and social justice. Her words reflect a focus not on personal political gain but on advocating for women's empowerment and fairness in society.

Together, the couple's statements have clarified their non-electoral stance, putting to rest rumours about Pawan Singh's possible candidacy. The actor emphasised that while he remains loyal to his party and community, he has no plans to enter the electoral arena.

Political observers believe Singh's announcement brings a degree of stability to Bihar's political discourse, as his potential entry had been widely discussed in the media and political circles. His clear stance, they say, indicates that his influence will remain cultural and community-based, rather than directly political.

Pawan Singh, known as a power star of the Bhojpuri cinema, has a strong base in the Shahabad region of Bihar. During the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He contested from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat and lost to Rajaram Singh Kushwaha of CPI-ML.

