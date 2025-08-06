Shi Yomi (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): In a remarkable display of courage and commitment, the Indian Army responded with urgency and precision to a devastating fire outbreak in Menchuka town, Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Demonstrating synergy, cooperation and selfless service to the nation, the Army's relief efforts not only controlled the blaze but also safeguarded lives and homes.

On receiving the distress call, a dedicated relief column comprising 02 Officers, 05 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 86 Other Ranks was swiftly mobilised to the site. Braving challenging conditions, the team worked relentlessly to douse the fire, ensuring that it did not spread further into the densely populated area.

Their timely action successfully prevented the loss of lives and protected multiple homes that stood in harm's way.

Beyond firefighting, the Indian Army went a step further by providing immediate humanitarian assistance. Essential supplies, including food, water and basic necessities, were distributed to the affected families, many of whom had lost their belongings in the incident.

This comprehensive response highlights the Army's enduring commitment to the well-being of citizens in remote and sensitive regions.

The swift intervention at Menchuka is yet another testament to the Indian Army's ethos of service, sacrifice and nation-building and reaching out to local communities with compassion, preparedness, and unwavering resolve. (ANI)

