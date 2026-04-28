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Agency News Agency News India News | Indian Army to Host 11 Nations for Multilateral Exercise Pragati in Meghalaya Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a post on X, ADG PI - Indian Army wrote, "Prepared to Prevail. The Indian Army is set to host military delegations from 11 Friendly Foreign Countries for the inaugural edition of Multilateral Military Exercise #PRAGATI at the Foreign Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya."

Ri Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Indian Army is set to host military delegations from 11 friendly foreign countries for the inaugural edition of the multilateral military exercise Pragati at the Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya.

The exercise is aimed at strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing interoperability and building mutual trust among participating nations.

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In a post on X, ADG PI - Indian Army wrote, "Prepared to Prevail. The Indian Army is set to host military delegations from 11 Friendly Foreign Countries for the inaugural edition of Multilateral Military Exercise #PRAGATI at the Foreign Training Node, Umroi, Meghalaya."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2049031391342694598?s=20

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"The exercise reinforces defence cooperation, enhances interoperability and strengthens mutual trust. PRAGATI (Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region) symbolises a shared commitment to collective security, regional stability and collaborative growth," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited his alma mater, Sainik School Rewa, to honour the institution that shaped his military career.

During the visit, the COAS laid a wreath at the school memorial and reviewed a Guard of Honour, urging the next generation of leaders to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "In a moment of pride and deep nostalgia, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited his alma mater- Sainik School Rewa, where his journey of discipline, courage and leadership first began. The COAS laid a wreath at the school memorial, reviewed a Guard of Honour by the cadets and commended the faculty and cadets for upholding the finest traditions of the institution."

"Walking once again through the corridors that shaped his character, the COAS shared his memories and inspired young cadets to lead with integrity, serve with dedication and uphold an unwavering commitment to the nation. The visit stood as a tribute to mentorship, gratitude, and the enduring legacy of Sainik Schools as the cradle of India's future leaders," the post read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)