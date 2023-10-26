New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): The Indian Army will organise 'Veer Gatha Samaaroh' at Cariappa Parade Ground in the national capital on Friday to commemorate Infantry Day and mark the landing of Indian Army troops in Srinagar on October 27 in 1947, the Indian Army officials said.

According to Indian Army officials, the event will be organised with a light and sound show "Saviours of Kashmir".

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘Akbar’ Remarks During Poll Campaign.

"To commemorate Infantry Day and mark the landing of Indian Army troops in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, the Directorate General of Infantry is organising 'Veer Gatha Samaaroh' at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, on October 27, 2023, with a Light and Sound Show "Saviours of Kashmir," the Indian Army said on Thursday.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will be leading the officers in paying tribute to the heroes of the infantry who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Also Read | West Bengal: BJP Legislator Harakali Protihar From Katulpur Joins TMC in Presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley.

The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.

That is why every year on October 27, the Indian Army celebrates it as 'Infantry Day'.

This year both the Indian Army and the Air Force are going to celebrate this special day as "Shaurya Diwas" because Thursday is also the golden jubilee celebration of the Indian Air Force's Kashmir Air Base. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)