Kolkata, October 26: In yet another setback to BJP's legislative team in West Bengal, saffron camp legislator Harakali Protihar joined the ruling Trinamool Congress here on Thursday. Protihar, the BJP MLA from Katulpur in Bankura district, joined Trinamool on Thursday evening in the presence of the party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

As per a statement issued by the Trinamool, the development reflects a resounding commitment to serving people and strengthening the unwavering ideals of the ruling party.

“We wholeheartedly welcome him (Protihar) to the Trinamool family. With this union, we stand united in our mission to bring positive change and progress for the people. Together, we pledge to work tirelessly, hand in hand, for the betterment of Bengal,” the statement read.

The state BJP leadership, however, does not want to give much significance to the development. According to state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, the party will be least affected because of the change of camp by a 'turncoat' legislator.

“Nothing is permanent or static in politics. Such things happen. But we will have to see whether the shift was prompted by any kind of threat or by any benefit promised by the ruling party,” Majumdar said.

