Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 12 (ANI): The Indian Army's Spear Corps, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police carried out coordinated operations across several districts in Manipur from August 2 to 10.

These intelligence-led raids resulted in the arrest of 22 insurgents and the recovery of multiple weapons, strengthening security and peace efforts in the region.

In a post on X, Spearcorps wrote,"In a series of intelligence-based joint operations launched between 02 Aug 25 -10 Aug 25 by Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations under Spear Corps in coordination with Manipur Police and other agencies in the hill and valley districts of Manipur, namely Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Chandel, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East have resulted in apprehension of 22 cadres and 06 weapons comprising mainly of pistols, rifles, improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores."

Meanwhile, on August 7, the Manipur police reported that the overall law and order situation in the state remained normal over the past 24 hours.

In a press note on Thursday, the Manipur police reported that in a special drive to detect illegal immigrants and foreign nationals without valid documents conducted by Manipur Police since last week, 2412 individuals had been verified, out of which 170 were found without an Inner Line Permit (ILP) pass and 134 carried expired ILP documents.

These defaulters were immediately taken to the Mao Gate ILP counter and made to acquire the required ILP passes. So far, no illegal immigrant has been detected. The drive was carried out in market areas, along the National Highway-2, Maram-Peren road, Tadubi-Tollol road and other inter-village roads in all PS jurisdiction by the Senapati District Police Task Force, which was constituted for the above purpose. Also, thorough checking continues to be carried out at all border entry points.

This special drive will be continued in the days to come.

Security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts. During these operations, the following arms and ammunition were recovered: On Wednesday, Manipur Police recovered from Gothol village under Churachandpur district one AK Ghatak rifle along with one empty magazine, two improvised mortars (pumpi), four improvised rocket bombs and nineteen improvised mortar (pumpi) rounds. (ANI)

