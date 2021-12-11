Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said that the Indian flag shall always fly high because brave men like the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who were trained at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), would always preserve and protect its honour.

Addressing cadets at IMA's passing out parade at Chetwode Building Drill Square in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, President Kovind said, "Our flag shall always fly high because brave men like late CDS General Bipin Rawat, who was trained here at the IMA, will always preserve and protect its honour."

Congratulating the cadets on the successful completion of their training at IMA, he said, "I'm glad to see 387 Gentleman Cadets who'd shortly embark on their journey of valour and wisdom."

The President also complimented Foreign Gentleman Cadets and said that India is proud to have Gentlemen Cadets of friendly foreign nations of Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Turkmenistan and Vietnam.

"We cherish the special bond between our nations, and it is a matter of great pride for India to train such fine officers and gentlemen. I am positive that you shall preserve the unique relationship forged with your colleagues and instructors during your training at IMA," President Kovind said.

As per the IMA's statement, today makes "another landmark milestone" as a total of 387 Gentleman Cadets of 149 Regular Course and 132 Technical Graduate Course, including 68 Gentleman Cadets from 10 friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of Indian Military Academy, overcoming all challenges of COVID-19.

"The Gentleman Cadets displayed inspiring enthusiasm and zeal, and put up an excellent show, marching with perfection to Military tunes of 'Col Bogey', `Sare Jahan Se Achha' and 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja' with pride and elan reflecting in each step. They knew that their parents and loved ones were witnessing each step with great pride and affection including those watching the live coverage on all media platforms across the globe," the IMA said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Gurmit Singh were also present at the event. (ANI)

