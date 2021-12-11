Mumbai, December 11: An executive working with a global pharmaceutical company was duped of Rs 2.50 lakh by a cyber fraudster who impersonated as an employee of a mobile network service operator and tricked him into transferring the money on the pretext of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) documents. Ahmedabad: Retired Official Loses Rs 80.8 Lakh in Online Trading Fraud

According to a report in The Indian Express, the complainant lodged an FIR with the Bandra police station on December 9. The 58-year-old man said that he had received a text message, which he thought was from his service provider, asking him to call urgently on a number to update the KYC documents.

The complainant called and was asked to share his debit card and net banking details as part of the procedure. Within minutes, Rs 2.50 lakh were withdrawn from his account in nine transactions. He then realized that he had been duped and approached the local police. Mumbai: Fraudster Posing As MTNL Empolyee Dupes 86-Year-Old Retired Doctor of Rs 1.31 Lakh

This comes a day after former Test cricketer Vinod Kambli was duped of Rs 1 lakh by cyber fraudsters. A man posing as the representative of a well known bank called up Kambli and shared a link with him, which the latter downloaded resulting in Rs 1 lakh getting withdrawn from his account fraudulently some time later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2021 11:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).