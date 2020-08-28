Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) A 27-year-old married man, who had eloped with Indian Idol fame singer Renu Nagar, died after allegedly consuming poison in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The deceased identified as Ravi Shankar had eloped with Nagar last month and the police had traced them on August 24.

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

Shankar consumed poison on Thursday night and was rushed to a hospital in nearby Alwar district where doctors declared him brought dead, police said.

Alwar police said the body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem.

Also Read | NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During 'Mann Ki Baat'.

“Ravi Shankar and Nagar had eloped and the girl's father had lodged an FIR against Shankar on July 1. The police traced them on August 24. Since then, the man was living in his house in Bharatpur,” the police said, adding that the matter is being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)