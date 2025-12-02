Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas, Shimla, on Tuesday, conducted the annual Sports Competitions Award Ceremony.

Over the past several days, a series of departmental and family-based competitions were held, in which officers, Fellows, scholars, staff members, and children of the Institute participated in large numbers. The ceremony, organised at the Pool Theatre.

The programme commenced with the welcome address by Akhilesh Pathak, who was conducting the event. In his remarks, he stated that in an institution rooted in rich intellectual and cultural traditions, sports are not merely a source of recreation but a powerful medium to foster unity, cooperation, positivity, and creative energy.

In the welcome speech, Secretary Mehar Chand Negi highlighted that sports form an integral part of the Institute's participatory culture. He appreciated the enthusiasm and disciplined participation of all competitors.

As the main segment of the event, winners of various categories, women, men, children, and adolescents, were felicitated. Participants demonstrated remarkable sporting talent in competitions such as badminton, carrom, lemon spoon race, sack race, brick race, musical chair, table tennis, and several others. Throughout the prize distribution, the audience kept the atmosphere lively by cheering and encouraging the players.

Delivering the presidential address, Director Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi congratulated all participants, winners, and the organizing committee. He stated that sports make the internal culture of any institution vibrant, dynamic, and spirited.

He remarked, "Sports are not confined to winning medals or trophies; they teach the art of disciplining oneself, working as a team, and facing challenges with dignity. Participation itself is the true accomplishment in sports, and the camaraderie, energy, and positivity arising from such participation make any academic institution more capable, more sensitive, and more resilient." He further added that such activities continuously enrich the Institute's harmonious environment and its familial culture.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Sports Secretary Kesar Singh, who expressed gratitude to all participants, officers, the organising committee, technical staff, and volunteers for their cooperation. The ceremony concluded on a note of enthusiasm and camaraderie. (ANI)

