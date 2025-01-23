New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday announced that the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has been awarded the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2025 in the Institutional Category for its exemplary efforts in disaster management.

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is an annual award instituted by Central government to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organizations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

For the award of year-2025, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2024 onwards. The award scheme for the year 2025 was given wide publicity through print, electronic and social media. In response to the award scheme, 297 nominations were received from institutions and individuals.

Established in 1999in Telangana's Hyderabad city, the INCOIS is integral to India's disaster management strategy, specializing in early alerts for ocean-related hazards. It established the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) which provides tsunami alerts within 10 minutes, serving India and 28 Indian Ocean countries.

It has been recognized by UNESCO as a top Tsunami Service Provider. Supported by a network of seismic stations, tide gauges and other ocean sensors, INCOIS also provides high-wave, cyclone, and storm surge forecasts, helping to safeguard coastal areas and maritime operations.

The INCOIS assisted during the 2013 Phailin and 2014 Hudhud cyclone with advisories which led to timely evacuations and reduced risks to coastal populations. INCOIS has developed the Search and Rescue Aided Tool (SARAT) to assist the Indian Coast Guard, Navy and Coastal Security Police, in locating individuals or objects lost at sea.

INCOIS has also established the SynOPS visualization platform which integrates real-time data to strengthen response coordination during extreme events. The INCOIS received the Geospatial World Excellence in Maritime Services Award in 2024 and the Disaster Risk Reduction Excellence Award in 2021. (ANI)

