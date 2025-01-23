Mumbai, January 23: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association is releasing the Shillong Teer Results of Thursday, January 23, for games like Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Result for Round 1 and Round 2 on meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com. This traditional archery-based lottery, blending Meghalaya’s cultural heritage with modern gaming, attracts widespread interest. Get the details Shillong Teer Result Chart of January 23 and the winning numbers below.

Real-time updates, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are available online, helping players track outcomes for various sessions like Shillong Morning and Shillong Night Teer. The Shillong Teer lottery remains a unique cultural tradition, preserving local customs while offering participants a chance to win through their lucky numbers. Check the results online to stay updated on your game’s outcome. Shillong Teer Results Today, January 22 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on January 23, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for January 23, 2025" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. What is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India? Know Origin of Matka Gambling and Other Details Here.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game popular in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. Held in two rounds daily, archers shoot arrows at a target, and participants bet on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round.

Players place bets in advance, and winners receive cash prizes if their selected numbers match the results. Known for its blend of tradition, skill, and luck, Shillong Teer has become a cultural phenomenon. Daily results, including the Shillong Teer Result Chart, are widely awaited and accessed online.

