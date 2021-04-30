New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Indian Navy has launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of surge in cases of COVID-19.

Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet that mission-deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid oxygen filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment.

"IndianNavy launches Operation SamudraSetu_II to augment ongoing national mission OxygenExpress. Mission deployed Indian Naval warships will undertake shipment of liquid Oxygen filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment in support of nation's fight against COVID-19", the tweet said.

Two ships INS Kolkata and INS Talwar have entered the port of Manama, Bahrain to transport 40 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid oxygen to Mumbai.

"Two ships INSKolkata and INSTalwar have entered port of Manama, Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai. INSJalashwa is enroute to Bangkok and INSAiravat to Singapore for similar mission," the spokesperson said.

Last year, Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu as part of the Vande Bharat Mission and repatriated 3992 stranded and distressed Indian citizens from Maldives, Sri Lanka and Iran.

Also, as part of the Armed Forces' contribution to civil administration in combating the current COVID crisis, a 57-member naval medical team consisting of four doctors, seven nurses, 26 paramedics and 20 supporting staff were deputed to Ahmedabad on April 29.

The team will be deployed at the 'PM Cares COVID Hospital', a special hospital set up to manage the COVID crisis. The team is being deployed for two months to begin with and the duration would be extended if required. (ANI)

