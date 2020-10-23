New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Friday shared a video showing an anti-ship missile (AShM) launched by its Missile Corvette INS Prabal with deadly accuracy at maximum range and sinking the target ship.

Spokesperson of the Indian Navy took to Twitter and posted a video of the missile launch.

Also Read | Dr Ramchandra Danekar, 87-Year Old Homoeopathic Doctor in Maharashtra's Chandrapur, Travels 10 km Barefoot Daily on Bicycle to Provide Treatment to Villagers Amid COVID-19; See Pics.

The missile launched somewhere from the Arabian Sea homed in on its target - an old ship - and hit it with deadly accuracy at its maximum range.

"AShM launched by Indian Navy Missile Corvette INS Prabal, homes on with deadly accuracy at max range, sinking target ship," Spokesperson of the Indian Navy tweeted. (ANI)

Also Read | Cheria-Bariarpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)