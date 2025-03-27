Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], March 27 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has said that the Indian Navy stands tall today because of the selfless service, sacrifice, and pioneering efforts of its Veterans, who laid the foundation of maritime excellence and operational preparedness.

"Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Veterans for their unwavering dedication, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Indian Navy," as per a Navy PRO release.

In a gesture of deep respect, Chief of Naval Staff felicitated distinguished veterans, including Major General M Kesavan (Retd), a 1971 war hero who served both the Indian Navy & the Indian Army with distinction, and Cdr Idiculla Jose (Retd), a highly decorated communications expert and Indo-Pak war veteran. Their legacy continues to inspire generations of Naval officers, and their unwavering commitment remains a guiding force in the Navy's journey toward excellence.

"Shashi Tripathi, President NWWA felicitated the Veer Naris, including Mrs Nalina Menon, wife of Late V Admiral KR Menon, and Mrs Sherly Varghese, spouse of Late Commander-at-Arms J Varghese, recognising their immense sacrifice and acknowledging their unwavering resilience and contributions to the naval community, reinforcing the Navy's commitment to supporting its extended family," the release read.

During the interaction, Chief of Naval Staff highlighted several welfare initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Veterans & their families, covering healthcare, pensions, and rehabilitation programs, and assured them of the continued support of the Indian Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff also shared his vision for the Indian Navy, focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, maritime security, and reaffirming the resolve to protect and promote India's maritime interests, "Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow." (ANI)

