Puri (Odisha) [India], November 30 (ANI): As Navy Day 2024 approaches on December 4, the Indian Navy is set to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' off the coast of Puri in Odisha as part of the Navy Day celebrations, according to a press release.

The release states: "In an exciting celebration of Navy Day 2024, the Indian Navy will perform a spectacular Operational Demonstration off the coast of Puri, Odisha, showcasing the strength and versatility of its naval fleet. This event is not only a tribute to India's rich maritime heritage but also an opportunity for the general public to witness first-hand the world of naval operations, a realm often hidden from public view."

The demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's strength and versatility, offering spectators a rare glimpse into the operational capabilities of India's maritime force. Highlights will include coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft. The event will also provide an insight into the complex skills and rigorous training required to safeguard India's maritime interests.

During the event, Indian-built ships such as Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, Naval Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), as well as HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) will be on display.

The release further states: "For most of our citizens, the activities of the Indian Navy remain out of sight, limited to news reports or ceremonial parades. The nature of naval operations, often conducted in the vast expanse of the high seas, means the general public rarely gets a chance to see the Indian Navy's powerful ships, cutting-edge equipment, or tactical manoeuvres. This year's demonstration off Puri brings the Navy's prowess closer to the people and offers an up-close experience of naval activities. Spectators will witness thrilling displays of coordinated ship manoeuvres, mock rescues, and operations by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft, providing an insight into the complex skills and training required to secure our maritime interests."

The event is also a tribute to Odisha's maritime legacy. Odisha, historically renowned for its ancient sea trade routes, was a hub of maritime activities and is celebrated annually during Bali Jatra (Bali Yatra) in Cuttack.

The release explains: "This event off Puri is a fitting tribute to Odisha's maritime legacy. Known for its ancient sea trade routes, Odisha's connection to the ocean runs deep, with historic voyages by the Sadhabas (Odia mariners) to Southeast Asia, which to this day is commemorated annually as Bali Jatra in the historic city of Cuttack. This ancient heritage will be rejuvenated as modern Indian naval warships manoeuvre off the coastline, symbolising a continuum of maritime traditions from ancient times to today."

It adds: "This demonstration is also a powerful showcase of India's advances in indigenous defence capabilities. Indian-built ships such as the Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, Kamorta-class ships, Naval OPVs, and HAL-manufactured ALHs, which embody the nation's progress in naval engineering and self-reliance, will be on display." (ANI)

