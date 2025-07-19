New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Friday initiated legal action through a formal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters over their recent reports on the AI-171 crash that occurred on June 12. The FIP has also sought an official apology.

Confirming the action, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) CS Randhawa told ANI that FIP has initiated legal action through the law and served a notice to WSJ & Reuters over their reports, seeking an apology.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

In an email to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, the FIP stated, "It has come to our attention that certain sections of the international media are repeatedly attempting to draw conclusions through selective and unverified reporting. Such actions are irresponsible, especially while the investigation remains ongoing."

"While the accident of this dimension has drawn public attention and shock, however, it needs to be appreciated that this is not the time to create public anxiety or angst towards the safety of the Indian Aviation Industry, particularly on the basis of unfounded fact," they added.

Also Read | Betting App Cases: ED Summons Google and Meta for Questioning Over Alleged Promotion of Online Betting Apps.

Referring to the ongoing investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), the email states, "Desist from publishing or circulating any content that speculates on the cause of the crash or attributes fault to any individuals, especially deceased pilots, in the absence of official confirmation and final report."

The FIP further wrote, "We are instructed to place on record that the publication of such speculative content is highly irresponsible, and has caused grave and irreparable harm to the reputation of the deceased pilots, who are unable to defend themselves. In doing so, Reuters has also inflicted unnecessary distress on the bereaved families, and diminished the morale of the pilot fraternity, which operates under immense pressure and public responsibility."

The FIP has strongly urged the media outlets to refrain from further speculation, "In view of the above, and pending the release of conclusive findings from the official investigation, we are instructed to caution Reuters and all affiliated platforms against further dissemination or amplification of unverified, speculative, or unofficial theories relating to the crash and pilots operating the plane."

The legal notice specifically calls upon Reuters to cease and desist from publishing or circulating any further content that speculates on the cause of the crash or attributes fault to any individuals, especially deceased pilots, in the absence of official confirmation and final report; Promptly review and amend the article dated July 17, 2025, to include an appropriate disclaimer and remove any content that could be construed as attributing blame;

FIP have also asked them to issue a clarification acknowledging that no final conclusions have been released by the authorities and that the article was based on secondary reports.

The notice further cautions, "Please note that failure to act in accordance with this notice may compel Our Client to pursue all legal remedies available under applicable law for defamation, mental anguish, and reputational harm."

Speaking to ANI on the NTSB statement, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, Captain CS Randhawa, said: "We are happy with the statement of NTSB board. This will put a stop to the reports in the western media. They are in their own world and think they can publish and get away. The Indian report is very clear, we have to wait for the final report to come."

The US federal agency, National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), responsible for the investigation of aviation accidents and significant transportation events in the country, on Friday (local time) issued a strong rebuke of recent media coverage made over the preliminary investigative report on the aftermath of the ill-fated Air India 171 crash that claimed 260 lives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad last month.

In the statement, NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said, "Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAlB's public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB," (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)