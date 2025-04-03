New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Indian Railways has achieved a significant milestone in the financial year 2024-25 by manufacturing 7,134 coaches, marking a 9 per cent increase from the previous year's production of 6,541, with special emphasis on non AC coaches with production of 4,601, catering the needs of common man.

This rise reflects India's growing emphasis on modernizing Railway infrastructure to meet increasing passenger demand.

The Indian Railways has three coach manufacturing units in the country - Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) at Kapurthala, Punjab and Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh.

As per the official information, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the premier passenger coach producing unit of Indian Railways in Chennai, surpassed its previous production records for the year 2024-25, as it rolled out 3,007 coaches. Whereas, Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala produced 2,102 coaches and Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli produced 2,025 coaches in FY 2024-25.

It is notable that coach production in India has expanded substantially over the years. Between 2004 and 2014, Indian Railways manufactured less than 3,300 coaches on an average per year. However, from 2014 to 2024, production saw a major boost with production of 54,809 coaches with an average of 5,481 coaches per year, aligning with the push for improved connectivity and self-reliance in Railway manufacturing. The expansion is part of a broader effort to enhance domestic production capabilities, reduce dependence on imports and integrate advanced technology into Railway design.

It is also pertinent to note that the record-breaking coach production aligns with the government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' vision, ensuring improved public transport services while also enabling domestic manufacturing. With more coaches being introduced, passengers can expect better facilities, enhanced safety features and increased capacity to accommodate growing demand.

Additionally, this achievement strengthens the 'Make in India initiative', reinforcing India's position as a key player in Railway manufacturing. By focusing on modern, energy-efficient and passenger-friendly coaches, Indian Railways is making significant strides toward building a more robust and future-ready transport network.

With ongoing efforts in Railway electrification, high-speed corridors and upgraded passenger services, the increased coach production will play a vital role in shaping the future of India's Rail transport system, ensuring greater efficiency, comfort and accessibility for millions of passengers. (ANI)

