New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Indian Railways is working to become the largest Green Railways in the world, and is moving towards becoming a "net zero carbon emitter" before 2030, the Ministry of Railways said on Friday.

"Guided by a holistic vision of being environment-friendly, efficient, cost-effective, punctual, and a modern carrier of passengers as well as freight in order to serve the growing needs of new India, Indian Railways is looking at helping the environment with steps ranging from massive electrification, water, and paper conservation, to saving animals from being injured on Railway tracks," the ministry said.

Railway electrification has increased nearly 10 times since 2014. It is environment-friendly and reduces pollution.

"Capturing the economic benefits of electric traction in an accelerated manner, the Railways has planned to electrify balance Broad Gauge (BG) routes by December 2023 to achieve 100% electrification of BG routes. Head-On-Generation systems, Bio-Toilets and LED lights recreate the train itself into a travel mode that's kinder to the environment while maintaining comparable passenger comfort," the ministry added.

The ministry also informed that a total of 39 workshops, 7 production units, 8 loco sheds, and one store depot of Indian Railways have been certified as 'GreenCo'. These include 2 Platinum, 15 Gold, and 18 Silver ratings.

"19 Railway Stations have also achieved Green Certification including 3 Platinum, 6 Gold and 6 Silver ratings. 27 Railway Buildings, Offices, Campuses, and other establishments are also Green certified including 15 Platinum, 9 Gold, and 2 Silver ratings", the ministry added.

In the last two years, 600 Railway Stations have also been certified for implementation of the Environment Management System to ISO: 14001. (ANI)

