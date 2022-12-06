New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): With the onset of winter in the country, Indian Railways has taken various steps to ensure smooth operation of trains during fog in northern India and also to enhance the safety levels of passengers.

According to the Ministry of Railways' official statement, the maximum permissible speed during foggy/inclement weather conditions can be enhanced from 60 kmph to 75 kmph.

Also, reliable fog-safe devices, if available, may be provided to the Loco Pilots in all locomotives running in fog-affected areas during fog. Placement of detonators and adequate supply of detonators to be ensured. Detonating signals, otherwise known as detonators or fog signals, are appliances which are fixed on the rails. When an engine passes over them, they explode with a loud report so as to attract the attention of the driver.

It has been directed that lime marking across the track at the sighting board (or at distant signals in case of double-distant signals) must be done.

All signal sighting boards, whistle boards, fog signal posts and busy vulnerable level crossing gates which are accident-prone should either be painted or provided with yellow/black luminous strips. The work of repainting for their proper visibility should be completed before the onset of the foggy season.

Lifting barriers at busy level crossings, where necessary, are to be provided with Yellow/Black luminous indication strips.

The statement further read that the new existing Seating Cum Luggage Rake(SLRs) are already being fitted with LED-based flasher tail lights, therefore, the existing SLRs with fixed Red Lights should be modified and fixed with LED lights. This will be a very important step to ensure safety in foggy weather.

It should be ensured that a retro-reflective strip in Sigma shape for identification of stop signal be provided as per existing instructions.

Fog-affected Railways should review the crew changing locations. In view of increased hours on the road, the Railways may create infrastructure at new/additional crew-changing locations. Simultaneously, the loco/crew/rake links be reviewed during the period of fog. All crews (Loco Pilots/Assistant Loco Pilots and Guards) on stationary duty should be utilized for train work especially during fog, according to the statement.

Loco Pilots are to observe all precautions during foggy season. During fog, when the loco pilot in his judgment feels that visibility is restricted due to fog, he shall run at a speed at which he can control the train so as to be prepared to stop short of any obstruction; this speed shall in any case not be more than 75 Kmph.

Loco Pilots are to whistle frequently to warn the gatemen and road users of an approaching train at level crossings. (ANI)

