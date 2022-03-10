New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In a major relief to passengers, the Indian Railways on Thursday issued orders to resume providing linen, blankets and curtains inside trains.

In an order issued to general managers of all railway zones, the Railway Board said the supply of these items would resume with immediate effect.

The restrictions were imposed in view of rising COVID-19 cases. Hence, the protocol was changed and the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for movement of passengers by trains was issued. The given protocol was listed under the COVID-19 guidelines that read "No linen, blankets and curtains shall be provided inside the train".

According to the recent official order of the Ministry of Railway, it has now been decided to withdraw the above mentioned restriction with regard to supply of linen, blankets and curtains inside the train, with immediate effect and the same may be provided as per applicability during pre-COVID period.

The notification came after an almost two years gap of no linens, blankets, curtains in all trains across the country. (ANI)

