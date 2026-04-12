Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Music icon Asha Bhosle left for her heavenly abode on Sunday at the age of 92.

Since the news of her demise broke, fans have flooded social media with tributes, sharing her pictures, iconic songs, and memorable videos to celebrate her extraordinary legacy.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle Dies at 92: Salman Khan Remembers Legendary Singer As 'Irreplaceable Voice of Indian Music' (View Post).

Images from her final public appearance at Arjun Tendulkar's wedding have also gone viral, drawing emotional reactions from admirers.

Dressed in a white saree, Asha Bhosle looked ethereal as she greeted the paps with namaste and a smile at Arjun's wedding.

Also Read | Asha Bhosle's Mortal Remains Arrive at Her Mumbai Home; Urmila Matondkar, Salim Merchant and Bollywood Celebs Pay Final Respects (Watch Videos).

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.

She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most-recorded artist in music history.

Veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues, and sadly, on Sunday, she died due to organ failure. She is survived by her son, Anand, and her grandchildren. (ANI)

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