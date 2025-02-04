Kochi, Feb 4 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the Indian tradition to work for the salvation of the individual self and the well-being of all on earth was the "dire necessity" of today's world and it expects 'Bharat' to preserve it.

Speaking after inaugurating the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi at Rajendra Maidan here, Bhagwat said that the world expects India to preserve its traditions, including its 'vicharas' (thoughts) and 'sanskaras' (tendencies), in order to "save their own lives and set an example" for everyone to follow.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 25 Crore People Lifted out of Poverty in Last 10 Years; 5 Crore Houses Built for Poor, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

He also said that these thoughts and tendencies have to be "reinstalled" in social and individual lives as "that is the only way for us and the world to survive".

"This will have to be given by Bharat to the world and that is the God-given duty of the Bharatiya samaj, of the Hindu samaj. We have done this many times in the past and once again the task is upon us.

Also Read | US Senate Committee Advances RFK Jr. Health Sec Nomination.

"Therefore, the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Thapasya's work will prepare the minds of the workers, will facilitate the furthering of this goal... that is the expectation," the RSS chief said.

He further said that if the intellectual and artistic world of India goes ahead with the spirit of working for the salvation of the individual self and the well-being of all on earth, then a great change can be brought about in our social psyche in a very few years.

Bhagwat is in Kerala for a two-day visit.

On Wednesday, he will address a conference being held as part of the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention in Pathanamthitta district and will leave the state on February 6.

The RSS Chief was in the state for six days in January as part of organisational activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)