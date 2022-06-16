New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): A complaint has been filed in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) by Advocate Amrish Ranjan Pandey and Advocate Ambuj Dixit of Legal Cell, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) alleging violation of Human Rights of female Congress workers and office-bearers by Rapid Action Force in Delhi during a peaceful protest.

A complaint seeking inquiry and action against the erring police officials.

Also Read | Indonesia Open 2022 – Women’s Doubles: Indian Duo of Ashwini Ponnappa & Sikki Reddy … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Complainants submitted that there are various media and social media reports that male police officials of the Rapid Action Force unlawfully and without any authority assaulted female workers of the Congress party and illegally detained them despite it being clear that male officials cannot detain or assault females.

On Monday, the Legal and Human Rights Department of Delhi Congress had moved NHRC alleging that Delhi Police forcefully and illegally detained the advocates who were present at the spot to assist the Congress Party to render legal help and to protect constitutional rights.

Also Read | Pakistan Continuously Tries To Disturb Peace in India, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Complaint mentioned that the advocates were in robes showing that they were doing their professional duty and were not part of the protest. The advocates informed the police that they were there to render legal help to the congress party, but the police took them in custody, stated the complaint.

The complaint further alleges that during the custody of the advocates, the police officials harassed them, which is an illegal, unethical and unconstitutional act on the part of the police.

Nowadays, there are several protests staged by Congress workers in several parts of the country as the ED quizzes MP Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case in the last three days.

Apart from Delhi, the Congress on Thursday held protests in several parts of the country including Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan over the Enforcement Directorate investigating former party president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Congress workers held a protest march in Bengaluru on Thursday over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by ED.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other leaders and workers of the party were detained by police during their protest in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)