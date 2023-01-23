New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) India's first-ever military tattoo and tribal dance festival got underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday with gripping stunts by armed forces personnel and captivating performances by tribal groups.

The festival 'Aadi Shaurya - Parv Parakram Ka' is being organised by the Tribal Affairs Ministry and the Defence Ministry as part of Republic Day celebrations and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

A military tattoo is a performance of music or display of armed forces.

The festival showcased the incredible skills and discipline of the armed forces personnel who entertained the audience with their daredevilry and gravity-defying stunts.

The stunning display of coordination and precision during the horse show, Khukuri dance, Gatka, Mallakhamb, Kalaripayattu, Thang-ta, motorcycle display, air warrior drill, navy band and martial arts enthralled the audience.

Around 20 tribal groups from different parts of the country gave traditional dance performances, including Gaurr Maria, Gaddi Nati, Siddi Dhamal, Baiga Pardhoni, Purulia, Bagurumba, Ghusadi, Balti, Lambadi, Paika, Rathwa, Budigali among others.

