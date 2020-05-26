India News | India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 1.45 Lakh, Death Toll Rises to 4,167

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): India reported 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to over 1.45 lakh.

With 146 more deaths, the total death toll due to the disease has gone up to 4,167.

Of total 1,45,380 cases in the country, 80,722 are active cases and 60,490 people have been cured or discharged.

Health Ministry said that recovery rate was 41.61 per cent and the case fatality rate is also showing a downward trend from 3.30 per cent (on April 15) to around 2.87 per cent at present which is amongst the lowest in the world.

It said the global average for case fatality is presently around 6.45 per cent.

The Ministry said an analysis of case mortality per lakh population indicates that India has about 0.3 deaths per lakh population which is amongst the lowest in the world against the statistics of 4.4 deaths per lakh population for the world.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra reached 52,667 on Tuesday. State Chief Secretary said Ajoy Mehta said there were 35,178 active cases and 80 per cent of cases were asymptomatic.

Tamil Nadu reported 646 new cases of COVID-19 today taking the total number of positive cases to 17,728. The death toll is 127 after nine deaths were reported today in the state. There are 8,256 active cases.

Delhi reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday taking the total number of cases to 14,465. The death toll stands at 288 in the national capital.

Gujarat has 14,460 cases, 6,636 have been cured or discharged while 888 patients have died.

Rajasthan reported 176 new COVID-19 positive cases and one death today. The state has 7,476 cases and the death toll has gone up to 168.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 197 new positive cases in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases of COVID-19 rose to 2,680 in the state.

Madhya Pradesh reported 6859 cases with 3571 patients have been cured or discharged. Three hundred patients have died in the state.

Punjab reported 25 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,106. There are 148 active cases in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan informed that 67 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today. The total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 964 in the state including 415 active cases.

Karnataka reported 101 new cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of cases in the state is 2,283 including 1,489 active cases and 44 deaths.

Assam reported two new cases of COVID-19 from Nagaon taking the total count of cases to 597.

West Bengal has reported 193 new cases and five deaths taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 4,009. This includes 1,486 discharged and 211 deaths.

A total of 79 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,517 in the state. Another 84 COVID-19 patients have recovered and total recovered cases in the state stand at 733.

Uttarakhand reported 51 more COVID-19 positive cases today taking the total count of cases to 400 of which 329 are active cases. (ANI)

