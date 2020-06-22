New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): With an increase of 14,821 new cases and 445 deaths, India's COVID-19 count crossed 4.25 lakh on Monday.

The country has reported a total of 4,25,282 cases and 13,699 persons have succumbed to the disease.

The Health Ministry said that 9,440 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours and the country's recovery rate has gone up to 55.77 per cent.

It also said that India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per lakh population in the world and continues to widen the gap between recovered and active cases.

The ministry said that World Health Organisation (WHO) Situation Report- 153 presented on June 21, showed that India has one of the lowest cases per lakh population in spite of its high population density.

The rise in cases is lower than that witnessed on Sunday. The total count includes 1,74,387 active cases and 2,37,196 cured/discharged/migrated patients.

Maharashtra has reported a total of 1,32,075 cases and remains the worst-affected state. Its count includes 60,161 active cases, 65,744 cured, discharged patients and 6,170 deaths.

Delhi has become the second-worst affected with its total reported cases crossing that of Tamil Nadu.

Delhi has reported 59,746 cases and Tamil Nadu's total count of cases is 59,377. While 2,175 deaths have been reported in Delhi due to infection, the toll in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that testing has been increased by three times in the city and now 18,000 tests are being done per day in the national capital.

In Maharashtra, 55 more police personnel tested COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours and the total count of the cops infected with the virus has climbed to 4,103. Forty-eight policemen have died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra.

Gujarat reported 563 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. The count of cases in the state has gone up to 27,880 including 19,917 cured/discharged and 1,685 deaths.

With 67 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan on Monday, the count of positive cases in the state has reached 14,997.

Uttarakhand reported 57 new coronavirus cases. According to Uttarakhand State Control Room, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 2,401 including 1511 recovered patients and 27 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 443 new COVID-19 positive cases and five deaths while 83 persons have been discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 9,372.

Puducherry has reported a total of 383 COVID-19 cases. There are 226 active cases and while 149 persons have been cured and discharged in the Union Territory.

A total of 69 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Nagaland on Monday taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 280.

In Jammu and Kashmir, 132 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported today - 10 from Jammu division and 122 from Kashmir division. The total number of positive cases stands at 6,088 including 2,472 active cases, 3531 recovered cases and 85 deaths.

Kerala has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total number of cases to 3,310. Of these, 1,540 cases are active cases and the number of fatalities due to the disease stand at 21.

Forty more COVID-19 cases were reported from Bhopal on Monday taking the total number of cases in the city to 2,497.

Goa reported its first death due to COVID-19 on Monday. An 85-year-old woman from Morlem in North Goa, who was diagnosed with coronavirus, has succumbed to the infection in the hospital. Goa has so far reported 754 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

