New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): With 27,071 new Covid-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally rises to 98,84,100, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 336 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounted to 1,43,355.

The total active cases are at 3,52,586 while the total discharged cases at 93,88,159 with 30,695 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has 75,202 active coronavirus cases, followed by Kerala with 59,588 active cases.

Delhi has reported 16,785 active cases, 5,80,655 recoveries, and 10,014 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, a total of 15,45,66,990 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to December 13. Of these, 8,55,157 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (ANI)

