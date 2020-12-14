Mumbai, December 14: Tata Group to file an Expression of Interest for Air India on Monday. Tata group will use Air Asia as a vehicle where Tata Sons has a significant majority stake, according to sources quoted in an ANI update.

There were earlier reports that had mentioned that the Tata Group had started due diligence and likely to make its bid close to the December 14 official deadline. Air India Issues 'Dress Code' For Employees, Bans Ripped Jeans, T-Shirts, Shorts And Flip Flops.

According to a Times of India report, a group of 200 Air India staff is also likely to file EoI, and the group claimed to have a financial investor on board. There are reports that SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh is also eyeing the embattled national carrier but the carrier was didn't comment on the development.

The Tata Group—which founded AI as Tata Airlines in October 1932—is being seen as the most likely winner, according to industry watchers. The government took control of AI in 1953.

